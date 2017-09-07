Genealogy Travel with Go Ahead Tours and AncestryDNA

Genealogy cruises have become quite popular and several have been described in this newsletter in recent years. (See http://bit.ly/2gNhMbL for some of my past articles about genealogy cruises.) Now a new player is has partnered with Go Ahead Tours to launch heritage-geared tour offerings, led by an expert genealogist and based on your own DNA test.

AncestryDNA and Go AheadTours will offer tours of Ireland, Italy, and Germany in 2018 to start. Ancestry.com’s genealogists will lead the personal history charge, which is based on an AncestryDNA kit travelers take before departure. Each tour’s genealogist will discuss travelers’ DNA results with them before the trip, and can assist in building a family tree to use on the tour. During this consultation, travelers will have the option to add on site or home visits to specific villages or towns their ancestry searches lead them to—for an added price.

You can read more about these DNA tours at http://bit.ly/2wbpq1M.