I have written about Evernote dozens of times. (See http://bit.ly/2eKdTjT for my past articles.) It is a cross-platform app designed for note taking, organizing, and archiving. It is my most used program, after email, a web browser, and a cloud-based genealogy program. Now Zainab Hasnain has written an article telling you how to organize most everything in your life with Evernote, not just genealogy data.

Hasnain writes:

“Some people might still prefer the old, foolproof method of taking notes with pen and paper, but this is the mobile era, and having one good note-taking app on your phone can save you constant hassle.”

He also wrote:

“One of the best things about Evernote is that it works pretty much everywhere, including iOS, Android, Mac, Windows, and on the web. If you want to get a little bit more from Evernote, such as more devices to sync across, offline access, or more robust storage features, you can sign up for the Plus Plan that starts at $25 annually. I personally feel like the free version will do just fine, as I’ve found 60MB of space to be pretty adequate for notes.”

If you would like to organize your life, including your genealogy research, you will want to read How to use Evernote to Organize Your Life by Zainab Hasnain at: http://bit.ly/2wdmkKJ.