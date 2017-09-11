An Update on my Status in Orlando

Some newsletter readers know that I have a winter home in Orlando and have asked if I was OK and if my house was OK after Hurricane Irma passed through. I’ll post a brief note here to let those who care know about my status.

Luckily, I am safe and sound and dry in Massachusetts right now.

My Orlando next-door neighbor just called me. He says my home appears to have minor damage. The damage appears to be limited to some siding blown off the back side of the house, probably easily repaired. We may have to first rip out some insulation that may have been soaked by the rain after the siding was ripped off.

Considering the damage other people sustained, that’s trivial.

Sadly, my next-door neighbor had half the roof blown off his house and much of the interior is water-soaked. He says the neighborhood looks like a war zone. The power is still off in the neighborhood and the phone lines are dead but cell phones are working.

I am going to travel to Orlando as soon as it is safe to do so in order to make the necessary repairs.