New Records Available to Search This Findmypast Friday

The following announcement was written by the folks at Findmypast:

There are over 1.3 million new records and newspaper articles available to search this Findmypast Friday, including:

Lancashire wills & probate 1457-1858

Lancashire wills & probate 1457-1858 is an index of more than 229,000 Lancashire records that will enable you to determine whether your ancestor’s probate papers have survived through the centuries. Until 1857, the Church of England was responsible for administering wills and probate cases. These wills would have been proved in ecclesiastic courts. The collection covers the Amounderness, Copeland, Furness, Kendal, and Lonsdale deaneries and has been created by both Findmypast, which transcribed original records from the Lancashire Record Office, and the Lancashire and Cheshire Record Society, which provided index work. Records consist of both transcripts and scanned image of original documents that will provide you details about the type of material available, the probate year, your ancestor’s occupation and residence. A number of images also include additional notes.

Scotland Roman Catholic Parish Registers Browse

Browse through more than 1000 volumes of Roman Catholic sacramental registers of baptisms, marriages and burials spanning the years 1736 to 1942. This extensive collection contains records from all eight Scottish dioceses: Aberdeen, Argyll & The Isles, Dunkeld, Galloway, Glasgow, Motherwell, St Andrews & Edinburgh, and Paisley.

Leicestershire Baptisms

Over 54,000 new records have been added to Leicestershire Baptisms. The new additions consist of Bishops transcripts from around the county that date back as far as 1538. Bishop’s transcripts were abbreviated copies of the parish records sent to the Diocesan bishop several times a year. They can be an invaluable source of genealogical information when the original record has not survived. Each record includes both a transcript and an image of the original document that will reveal your ancestor’s birth year, baptism date, baptism place, denomination & parent’s names

Leicestershire Marriages

More than 22,000 Bishops transcripts of Leicestershire parish marriages registers have been added to our collection of Leicestershire Marriages. The collection spans the years 1537 to 1931 and covers more 300 parishes across the county. Each record includes both a transcript and an image of the original document that will reveal the couple’s birth years, age, residence, fathers’ names, marriage date & place

Leicestershire Burials

Over 39,000 bishop’s transcripts of parish burial records have been added this week. The collection spans more than 400 years from 1538 to 1991 and covers 279 parishes. These records will allow you discover when your ancestor died, their age at death, place of burial, date of burial and parent’s names.

Leicestershire Parish Records Browse

13,000 volumes of Leicestershire parish baptisms, marriages and burials have been added to this collection. Spanning from 1538 to 1916, these records cover more than 300 parishes.

British Newspapers

More than 993,000 new articles and 12 brand new titles have been added to our collection of historic British Newspapers. New titles now available to search and explore include;