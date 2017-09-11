Ontario Genealogical Society to Operate CanadianHeadstones.com

The following announcement was written by Jim McKane:

Jim McKane, founder and president of CanadianHeadstones.com is pleased to announce that the Ontario Genealogical Society (OGS) has agreed to assume responsibility for the operation of the corporation and its namesake website, www.CanadianHeadstones.com to ensure the continuation and growth of Canada’s premier collection of headstone photographs and transcriptions, together with its sister sites www.ObituaryNetwork.org, www.OldFamilyPhotos.ca, http://GenDexNetwork.org/ and http://CHFamilyTrees.com/.

CanadianHeadstones was founded by Jim McKane to capture digital images and the complete transcription of the headstones of our ancestors with free access to these valued Canadian genealogical resources for researchers worldwide. Founded in 2009, there are now over 1.7 million records available. Jim has been involved in genealogy for over 35 years. He is a member of several branches of the Ontario Genealogical Society and for several years was an executive member of a Branch. As well as other major genealogical efforts, Jim spearheaded the first computerized version of the 1871 Heads of Households Ontario Census which eventually was online. He has been developing genealogical websites for close to 15 years, and currently is webmaster for 6 websites involving genealogy, DNA studies and family history.

Jim’s goal as retirement beckons was to find someone who would take over responsibility for the growth and development of the CanadianHeastones.com site and ensure its continuation and free access to researchers for future years. In OGS Jim has found that partner: “While not looking forward toward the prospect of stepping away from CanadianHeadstones, I will be able to do so knowing that CanadianHeadstones is in proven and reliable hands”. Jim and Suzanne McKane will remain administrators of CanadianHeadstones for the next two years to ensure a smooth transition, while current CanadianHeadstones.com directors Susan Leitch, Cliff Seibel and Robert Oswald will continue on the Board.

OGS President Patti Mordasewicz said: “OGS is excited to be able to play a role in the preservation and continuation of CanadianHeadstones.com which Jim McKane has built into the go-to web resource for headstones in Canada. At a time when so many web resources dedicated to Canadian genealogical resources are disappearing or being archived, OGS is committed to ensuring the continued growth and expansion of CanadianHeadstones.com and maintaining free access for researchers around the world. OGS led the way in transcribing Ontario cemeteries and OGS is honoured that Jim McKane has given us the opportunity to maintain and continue his work.”

CanadianHeadstones.com

CanadianHeadstones.com is a Canadian federal not-for-profit Corporation whose objects state: “The corporation shall gather, archive, publish and disseminate genealogical, historical data or other records of interest to family historians, genealogists or other researchers.” The CanadianHeadstones Photo Project is completely FREE to all researchers and will remain as such. The mission of the project is to capture digital images and the complete transcription of headstones of our ancestors. As decades pass, it is becoming harder – if not impossible – to read the inscriptions these stones originally contained. By archiving the images and transcriptions, these important records are saved.

Ontario Genealogical Society

The OGS, an Ontario not-for-profit corporation and a registered Canadian charity, is the largest such organization in Canada, founded in 1961 with the vision of being recognized as the authority and leader in all aspects of Ontario related family history research, preservation and communication. The mission of the OGS is to encourage, bring together and assist those interested in the pursuit of family history and to preserve Ontario’s genealogical heritage. OGS has 30 geographically based branches throughout Ontario together with 4 special interest groups (British Home Children, Scottish, Ireland and Irish-Palatine). The OGS has published numerous books and pamphlets to assist Ontario researchers, provides its respected journal, Families, to its members, and publishes a weekly online newsletter highlighting events of interest to Ontario researchers. OGS Branches have transcribed most Ontario cemeteries and published numerous indices which are the foundation of family history and genealogical research in Ontario. The Branches present regular presentations and educational workshops to members and the public on topics of genealogical and family history interest, while the OGS annual conference is the largest such conference in Canada.

OGS operates 34 separate websites together with the OGS Private Cloud for data storage and backup. OGS is committed to digitizing and preserving Ontario documentary genealogy and family history documents and providing public access for future generations.