Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

(+) Donald Duck’s Family Tree
Hurricanes and Your Genealogy Data
How to use Evernote to Organize Your Life
Deciphering Colonial-Era Handwritten Documents
Family Tree DNA asks for your Your Help for Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts
New Records Available to Search This Findmypast Friday
Genealogy Travel with Go Ahead Tours and AncestryProGenealogist
GenealogyMagazine.com Launches a YouTube Series Offering Advice and Tips for the Family Historian
Tensions Flare Between Descendants, Landowners over Access to Family Cemetery in Tennessee
Don’t Print These Articles!
MyHeritage Adds United States WWI Draft Registrations, 1917-1918
Facebook Users want to Continue Posting from Beyond the Grave
The Security of Your Mother’s Maiden Name
MacFamilyTree 8.1 – New CloudTree offers Collaboration and Sync
Library of Congress, Digital Public Library of America To Form New Collaboration
Fold3 Commemorates Pearl Harbor 75th Anniversary with Free Access to WWII Records and Stories Honoring Living Survivors
Freedmen Bureau Celebration to be Broadcast Live on the Internet
Maine’s Alien Registry of 1940 is Available Online
Millions of New Parish Records added to the TheGenealogist
Mississippi State University Libraries Digitize Civil War Diaries and Letters
New Records Available to Search this Findmypast Friday
New Royal Irish Constabulary Service Records Available to Search at Findmypast
Providence (Rhode Island) Public Library opens a large Genealogical Collection to the Public
Records of (Some) Irish Soldiers Now Available Online
NGS Family History Writing Contest Nominations Are Now Being Accepted
Los Angeles to Bury 1,430 Unclaimed Deceased Bodies
What Was Your Ancestor’s Property Worth?
pCloud: Better than Dropbox?
The Myths About Chromebooks
Manufacturer Refurbished Asus Chromebook Flip C100PA
Seth Meyers’ Family History
No, Not a Professional Gynecologist!
It is the First Day of the Month: Back Up Your Genealogy Files
Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Even
