RootsTech 2018 Grows to 4 Days, Introduces New Innovation Showcase

The following announcement was written by FamilySearch, the organizers of RootsTech:

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (11 September 2017)– RootsTech, the world’s largest family history and technology conference, hosted by FamilySearch, announced exciting changes to its 2018 conference schedule. The popular conference is expanding to four full days starting Wednesday, February 28, to March 3, 2018, to allow for more in-demand class offerings for all attendees while still offering content useful for innovators. First day highlights will now include the opening General Keynote Session and the new Innovation Showcase on stage. Find out more at RootsTech.org.

“Our guests have spoken, and we listened, so we are expanding RootsTech to a full four days!” said FamilySearch CEO Steve Rockwood. “Wednesday has been, and will continue to be, all about the amazing technical and scientific innovations that are transforming our industry. This first day of innovation has its own unique vibe, and we want everyone to feel it! This honors the original intent of RootsTech by bringing entrepreneurs, technical innovators, and interested parties from other industries together with those engaged in family history. It will now feature the general opening keynote to kickoff the conference and be filled with appealing classes for attendees and innovators combined.”

“There are so many new cool, exciting developments in the family history industry from year to year that we want to highlight them on the main stage in a way we’ve never done before,” said Jen Allen, RootsTech director. “Making the the new Innovation Showcase part of the conference’s general opening ceremonies will give these leading technologies and products the visibility they deserve.”

Allen said the new Showcase will feature the best new technology in the industry from around the globe. She expects a number of companies, from small startups to large organizations, to clamor for the opportunity to present their newest product or service on stage before a large online and in-person audience. Each participant will be heralded as a “RootsTech 2018 Innovation Showcase Winner.” Also during the Showcase, a Peoples’ Choice award will be presented as a result of live text voting.

RootsTech is now accepting nominations for the 2018 Innovation Showcase from the public. The public can nominate its favorite family history related app, product, or service by using #RootsTechInnovation on Facebook or Twitter, or visit the Innovation Showcase page at rootstech.org. The submission deadline is October 15, 2017.

RootsTech 2018 will be held at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, February 28 to March 3, 2018. RootsTech offers attendees industry-best breakout sessions, a robust exhibitor hall, an Innovation Alley featuring new technology, best-of-industry family history classes, thrilling keynote speakers, and world-class entertainment. RootsTech 2018 registration will open September 20, 2017.