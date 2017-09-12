Board for Certification of Genealogists Welcomes Five Trustees—Two New and Three Re-Elected

The following announcement was written by the Board for Certification of Genealogists:

Returning for another three-year term as trustees of the Board for Certification of Genealogists are:

Jeanne Larzalere Bloom, CG, of Chicago, Illinois. Board-certified since 1999, she has served as BCG Treasurer from 2010 to 2014, and President from 2014 to 2017. Bloom is a full-time professional researcher specializing in Chicago and Cook County research, problem solving, and multi-generational family histories. In her previous career she was a banker and a financial planning analyst.

Joining them are two newly elected trustees:

Allen R. Peterson, CG, of Katy, Texas. He was board-certified in 2009 and served as the Director of the Katy Texas Family History Center for seventeen years. He began researching in Great Britain in the middle 1990s and has authored numerous articles on British and U.S. genealogy including ten that have been published in the National Genealogical Society Quarterly. Peterson recently retired as a petroleum geologist with Apache Corporation in Houston.

All 15 trustees are board-certified, and all serve without compensation. Five are elected by certified associates each year. The new trustees’ terms of office will begin at the end of the October 7th trustees’ meeting in Salt Lake City.

For questions or more information contact: Nicki Peak Birch, CG, office@BCGcertification.org.

The words Certified Genealogist are a registered certification mark, and the designations CG, CGL, and Certified Genealogical Lecturer are service marks of the Board for Certification of Genealogists®, used under license by board certificants after periodic evaluation.