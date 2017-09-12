Findmypast Appoints Tamsin Todd as CEO

The following announcement was written by FindMyPast:

Findmypast strengthens its management team with two key appointments – Tamsin Todd, an experienced digital and ecommerce leader, takes over as CEO and Jay Verkler, former interim CEO, has been appointed Chairman of the Board

London, September 12th 2017

Findmypast has named Tamsin Todd as new CEO. Tamsin has worked in the travel, retail and technology sectors, and brings a track record of leading successful growth businesses. She spent the early part of her career at Amazon and then Microsoft, where she led the introduction of ecommerce and search products into UK and Europe. This was followed by stints as Head of Ecommerce at Betfair, and Managing Director of TUI-owned Crystal Ski Holidays. She joins Findmypast from Addison Lee, where she was Chief Customer Officer of Europe’s largest car service company. Tamsin lives in London with her family, and is Digital Trustee of the Imperial War Museums.



Tamsin takes over as Findmypast CEO from Jay Verkler who ran the company on an interim basis and who has since been appointed Chairman of the Board. Jay, a leading Silicon Valley strategy and technology consultant and former CEO of FamilySearch, the world’s largest genealogical organisation, will continue to bring his family history and technology expertise to Findmypast in his new non-executive role.

Welcoming Tamsin, Jay Verkler, Chairman of Findmypast, said: “We are delighted that Tamsin will be joining the Findmypast team and using her years of business leadership experience to drive forward the organisation. I had the pleasure of getting to know Tamsin very well during the recruitment process and look forward to working closely together in the future.

Tamsin Todd said: “Findmypast is known for its world-class record collections and deep expertise, and I’m thrilled to join a company chosen by so many people around the globe to explore their family history. I look forward to leading Findmypast through its next chapter and continuing to develop digital products and services to help our customers easily discover, share and celebrate their families’ unique stories.”