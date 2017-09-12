Go Ahead Tours, Ancestry Collaborate to Launch New Tour Portfolio

I mentioned this briefly in an article last week at http://bit.ly/2gVcoQs. Now Go Ahead Tours has released an announcement that contains many more details:

This unique portfolio of tours will offer experiences that will take travelers on a journey into their personal histories

September 11, 2017 (CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS) – Go Ahead Tours and Ancestry today announced a new portfolio of tours that will take travelers on a journey into their personal histories. These exciting trips combine Ancestry’s proprietary DNA technology and access to expert Genealogists with Go Ahead’s high-quality international travel experiences. The new portfolio of heritage trips will launch this fall with itineraries in 2018 to Ireland, Italy, and Germany. New tours featuring additional destinations will be announced in early 2018 with first departures in 2019.

“We are thrilled to team up with Ancestry to introduce this special way for travelers to experience a destination in a new light,” said David Henry, VP of Marketing at Go Ahead. “So many of our customers travel to connect with their heritage, and this was our inspiration to collaborate with the team at Ancestry. These trips will help our customers explore their family story with even greater insight and visit the places where their ancestors once walked.”



The journey begins with an AncestryDNA kit, which analyzes DNA and provides a breakdown of a person’s ethnic background. Go Ahead travelers will then have the opportunity to build their family tree and discuss their results with an expert from AncestryProGenealogists during a pre-trip family history review. Every journey will be led by a local Tour Director and Ancestry Genealogist, who will provide family history context and bring a personal perspective to each destination. Genealogical adventurers will gain a deeper understanding of their family’s past and the knowledge of how to continue learning about their ancestors’ history once back home.

“Personal genealogy is so important, and certainly means different things to different people,” said Kyle Betit, Senior Genealogist and Travel Program Manager at AncestryProGenealogists. “We believe that these trips will give people the opportunity to trace their roots on a deeper level and maybe even discover something new or exciting about their own ancestors.”

For more information, please visit www.goaheadtours.com/ancestry.

About Go Ahead

Go Ahead offers over 175 high-quality guided tours around the globe to curious adventurers who are looking to learn more about the world and themselves. With the perfect balance of expertly planned sightseeing and free time to explore personal interests, Go Ahead trips give an in-depth look into a destination’s culture—all with the ease of experienced planners working behind the scenes. As a proud part of EF Education First, Go Ahead draws on over 50 years of expertise to continue to add meaningful travel experiences to its growing tour portfolio. EF, the world leader in international education, has helped more than 15 million people learn a language, discover the world or earn an academic degree to date.

About Ancestry

Ancestry, the global leader in family history and consumer genomics, harnesses the information found in family trees, historical records, and DNA to help people gain a new level of understanding about their lives. Ancestry has more than 2.6 million paying subscribers across its core Ancestry websites and DNA data from more than 5 million people. Since 1996, more than 10 billion historical records have been added to Ancestry’s databases, and users have created more than 90 million family trees on the Ancestry flagship site and its affiliated international websites. Ancestry offers a suite of family history products and services including AncestryDNA, Archives, AncestryProGenealogists, Newspapers.com and Fold3. AncestryDNA is owned and operated by Ancestry.com DNA, LLC, a subsidiary of Ancestry.com, LLC.