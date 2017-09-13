Call for Speakers: The Ontario Genealogical Society’s 2018 Webinar Series

The following announcement was written by the Ontario Genealogical Society:

The Ontario Genealogical Society is currently accepting proposals for our monthly 2018 Webinar Series.

Topics of Interest

We invite proposals on a wide range of topics, in particular:

DNA

Technology and Tools

Research and Methodology

Organization and Storage of Research, Documents and Heirlooms

Research in the Country of Origin (i.e. England, Scotland, Ireland, Germany, France etc.)

Comparison of Genealogical Websites

Immigration

Writing and Publishing Family Research

Selected speakers should be prepared to provide Ontario and/or Canadian specific examples in their presentations. (where applicable)

Speakers may submit up to 3 proposals for consideration. All submissions will be reviewed but only those who are chosen will be contacted.

Submissions

To submit your proposal please follow this link: https://goo.gl/dRmA2R DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSIONS: October 15, 2017

Compensation

Those chosen speakers will receive an honorarium for their webinar presentation.

About the Ontario Genealogical Society

The Ontario Genealogical Society, founded in 1961, is the leading society in all aspects of Ontario related family history research, preservation and communication. Our mission is to encourage, bring together and assist those interested in the pursuit of family history and to preserve our Ontario genealogical heritage. The Ontario Genealogical Society is the largest genealogical society in Canada. Visit us at https://ogs.on.ca.