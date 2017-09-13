New Historic Records on FamilySearch: Week of September 12, 2017

This week, millions of new records are available from the Netherlands and Denmark. Many more are available from BillionGraves, England, French Polynesia, Luxembourg, Nicaragua, Paraguay, and Peru, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, the United States, and Venezuela! Search these new free records at FamilySearch by clicking on the links in the interactive table below.
|
Collection
|
Indexed
|
Digital
|
Comments
|
262,608
|
262,608
|
Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
|
1,752,392
|
63,251
|
New indexed records and images collection
|
1,760,360
|
145,352
|
New indexed records and images collection
|
1,952,203
|
201,743
|
New indexed records and images collection
|
2,138,072
|
264,973
|
New indexed records and images collection
|
2,328,066
|
1,153,599
|
New
|
2,525,146
|
391,264
|
New indexed records and images collection
|
4,371
|
44,372
|
Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
|
4,853
|
9,903
|
New indexed records and images collection
|
15,127
|
0
|
Added
|
7,595,471
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
60,015
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
137,335
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
29,115
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
92,507
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
5,350
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
3,821
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
4,054
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
29,538
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
United States, War Relocation Authority centers, final accountability rosters, 1942-1946
|
96,910
|
2,106
|
New indexed records and images collection
|
281,584
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
