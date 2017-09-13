New Historic Records on FamilySearch: Week of September 12, 2017

September 13, 2017

This week, millions of new records are available from the Netherlands and Denmark. Many more are available from BillionGravesEnglandFrench PolynesiaLuxembourgNicaraguaParaguay, and Peru, Poland, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, the United States, and Venezuela! Search these new free records at FamilySearch by clicking on the links in the interactive table below.

 

Collection

Indexed
Records

Digital
Images

Comments

BillionGraves Index

262,608

262,608

Added indexed records and images to an existing collection

Denmark Census, 1860

1,752,392

63,251

New indexed records and images collection

Denmark Census, 1870

1,760,360

145,352

New indexed records and images collection

Denmark Census, 1880

1,952,203

201,743

New indexed records and images collection

Denmark Census, 1890

2,138,072

264,973

New indexed records and images collection

Denmark Census, 1901

2,328,066

1,153,599

New
indexed records and images collection

Denmark Census, 1906

2,525,146

391,264

New indexed records and images collection

England, Essex Parish Registers, 1538-1997

4,371

44,372

Added indexed records and images to an existing collection

French Polynesia, Civil Registration, 1843-1999

4,853

9,903

New indexed records and images collection

Luxembourg, Civil Registration, 1796-1941

15,127

0

Added
indexed records to an existing collection

Netherlands, Archival Indexes, Miscellaneous Records

7,595,471

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Nicaragua Civil Registration, 1809-2013

60,015

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Paraguay, Catholic Church Records, 1754-2015

137,335

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Peru, Cajamarca, Civil Registration, 1938-1996

29,115

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Peru, Cusco, Civil Registration, 1889-1997

92,507

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Poland, Lublin Roman Catholic Church Books, 1784-1964

5,350

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Portugal, Portalegre, Catholic Church Records, 1859-1911

3,821

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Slovenia, Ljubljana, Funeral Accounts, 1937-1970

4,054

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Spain, Province of Asturias, Municipal Records, 1470-1897

29,538

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

United States, War Relocation Authority centers, final accountability rosters, 1942-1946

96,910

2,106

New indexed records and images collection

Venezuela, Catholic Church Records, 1577-1995

281,584

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection
Searchable historic records are made available on FamilySearch.org through the help of thousands of volunteers from around the world. These volunteers transcribe (index) information from digital copies of handwritten records to make them easily searchable online. More volunteers are needed (particularly those who can read foreign languages) to keep pace with the large number of digital images being published online at FamilySearch.org. Learn more about volunteering to help provide free access to the world’s historic genealogical records online at FamilySearch.org/indexing.
About FamilySearch.org

FamilySearch is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources for free at FamilySearch.org or through more than 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

