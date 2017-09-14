2017 Ukrainian Genealogy Conference — Unlock Your Heritage: Discover Your Ancestry

The following announcement was written by the organizers of the 2017 Ukrainian Genealogy Conference:

The 4th Annual Nashi Predky Fall Conference – Unlock Your Heritage: Discover Your Ancestry – will span two days, including a full-day dedicated to DNA & Eastern European Ancestry.

Join 70+ fellow genealogists from Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Poland on October 6-7, 2017 for an event which features internationally known experts in Eastern European genealogy, and a workshop on Using Cadastral Maps. In addition to the presentations, the event will have vendors and cultural displays, and an ethnic food buffet luncheon with extended networking time during the lunch break.

The event will take place at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Somerset, New Jersey. The Center is easily accessible by car or train, being conveniently situated at Exit 10 of I-287 and only a short taxi ride from the Bound Brook train station.

On Friday, October 6th, DNA Day offers participants three lectures, by Melissa Johnson, CG, a open forum Q&A Panel discussion and light dinner. The DNA Panel will be hosted by: Melissa Johnson, CG, Natalie Asikainen, Bruce Romanchuk, an Administrator of the Facebook group “Lemko Ancestry & DNA”, and Dr. Volodymyr Bodnar, the leader of the FamilyTreeDNA group “Ukrainian DNA Genealogy”.

On Saturday, the second day of the “Unlock Your Heritage: Discover Your Ancestry” features a dual-track schedule of presentations by Zbigniew Stettner, Lisa Alzo, Rhoda Miller, CG, and Rev. Dr. Ivan Kaszczak speaking on Lemkos in Poland, Immigrant Cluster Communities, Austrian Empire Galicia, Russian-era Ukraine, and more. The optional afternoon workshop “Using 19th century Cadastral Maps to Trace Our Galician Ancestors” will show how to find the records in archives, interpret them and teach how to compare cadastral maps with current maps using various software and websites.

Online Registration:

http://ukrhec.org/nashi-predky-conference-2017

Participants may register for either Friday or Saturday, or the full two-day conference at reduced pricing.

Questions?

E-mail: genealogy@ukrhec.org