On the Road Again – This Time to Florida

This is a notice that there may not be any new articles posted in this newsletter for a few days. In fact, the weekly Plus Edition email version of the newsletter may be delayed a few days as well.

I am traveling to my winter home in Florida to repair the damage caused by Hurricane Irma. My Florida neighbors tell me the damage to my house is minor but probably should not be ignored and left exposed to the rain for very long. Therefore, I need to fix it now.

My neighbors also have told me there is no electricity in the neighborhood, no telephone service, no water, and no Internet connectivity. In some areas, the power may be off for weeks.

Luckily, the cell phones are working well. I don’t have wired telephone service anyway so I won’t miss that.

Without electricity, I won’t have air conditioning (Oh no!) and won’t be able to cook food. However, the area is getting back to normal and some stores, gas stations, and restaurants have re-opened. Critical supplies, such as water, bread, and milk are often sold out, however. Still, I don’t think I will starve!

Also, without electricity and without Internet connectivity, I won’t be online very much. I can “tether” my cell phone and use it as a wireless modem but the network may be busy with other users. Even when it works, the 4G wireless cellular connection is still slower than a (wired) broadband connection.

I am hoping for a quick resolution for the electricity, water, and Internet connectivity problems.