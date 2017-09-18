How Your Ancestors Could Have Been Convicts Transported to Australia

A new free-to-use website of convict records going back two centuries is launched in Liverpool, England. From an article by Bill Gleeson in The Echo:

“A new website will allow genealogists and family historians to discover the fate of ancestors convicted of crimes and transported overseas.

“The free-to-use website draws on over 4m court records and uncovers how punishment affected the lives of tens of thousands of people convicted of crimes at the Old Bailey between 1780 and 1925. The project to create the website was led by academics at The University of Liverpool.

“The records reveal a vast amount of information, such as the names, year and place of birth, previous offences, height, eye colour and whether the convict could read or write. The records also show details of the crimes, who pressed the charges, and, if they were transported, the name of the ship and the penal colony to which they were sent.

“The new website, currently contains records of about 90,000 individuals, but more will be added in the months ahead.”

You can read Bill Gleeson’s full article at: http://bit.ly/2xsZ27H.

The new web site is a collaboration between the Universities of Liverpool, Oxford, Sheffield, Sussex and Tasmania, it is published by the Digital Humanities Institute. The Tracing London Convicts in Britain & Australia, 1780-1925 web site is available at: https://www.digitalpanopticon.org.