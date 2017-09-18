The following announcement was written by Findmypast:

There are over 650,000 new records available to search this Findmypast Friday, including:

Herefordshire Baptisms

Herefordshire Baptisms contains over 229,000 transcripts of original parish baptism registers. The collection dates back to the early 1500s and covers more than 240 parishes across the county. Some of the records have been created by the Leintwardine History Society from original documents and the rest come from FamilySearch’s International Genealogical Index. Early records, especially from the 16th and 17th centuries, noted only a few facts about the event. Later records will include more biographical details. Most will reveal your ancestor’s name, birth year, residence, baptism date, baptism place and parent’s names.

Herefordshire Marriages

Search over 49,000 transcripts of Herefordshire Marriages spanning the years 1538 to 1936 to uncover the name of your ancestor’s spouse and add another branch to your family tree. Herefordshire is found in the West Midlands of England and share borders with Worcestershire, Gloucestershire, Shropshire and Wales. You will find records from more than 230 parishes across the county, including Bromyard, Kington, Leominster, Ledbury, and Ross-on-Wye. Each transcript will reveal your ancestor’s age, marriage date, marriage location, residence father’s name and corresponding details for their spouse.

Herefordshire Burials

Do you have family members buried Herefordshire? Search transcripts of original parish burial registers that span four centuries and cover 75 parishes across the county to find out. Each record will reveal where and when your ancestor was laid to rest as well as the names of their parent’s and spouse. Later records may include a vital detail; your ancestor’s age at the time of their death. Having your ancestor’s age will allow you to search for a baptism record. Burial records also give you a date to assist your search for your ancestor’s will

Herefordshire Wills, 1517-1700

Herefordshire wills, 1517-1700 is a collection of more than 49,000 records produced by the British Record Society. This handwritten index was created from the original documents found in the Herefordshire Archive and Records Centre. The index is arranged in alphabetical order by surname and can be searched the by the first initial of the surname. In the cases where there is more than one volume for a surname, the volumes are numbered. Next to each name in the index is a reference number and the probate year. Some also include residence and additional abbreviated notes about the records.

Findmpast Appoints New CEO

We’re happy to announce the strengthening of our management team with two key appointments. Tamsin Todd – an experienced digital and ecommerce leader – takes over as CEO, while former interim CEO, Jay Verkler, has been appointed Chairman of the Board.

New CEO Tamsin has worked in the travel, retail and technology sectors, and brings with her a track record of leading successful growth businesses. She spent the early part of her career at Amazon and then Microsoft, where she led the introduction of ecommerce and search products into the UK and Europe. She joins Findmypast from Addison Lee, where she was Chief Customer Officer of Europe’s largest car service company. Tamsin lives in London with her family, and is Digital Trustee of the Imperial War Museums.

Jay Verkler, who ran the company on an interim basis and who has since been appointed Chairman of the Board, will continue to bring his family history and technology expertise to Findmypast in his new non-executive role.