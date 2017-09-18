Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:
A notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago. Here are the articles in this week’s Plus Edition newsletter:
A Note from Dick Eastman
(+) Why Your CDs and DVDs Are Dying
Huge Changes in the Genealogy Businesses
Findmypast Appoints Tamsin Todd as CEO
Ancestry CEO Tim Sullivan Stepping Down; Will Transition to Chairman
Ancestry Delays IPO
Go Ahead Tours, Ancestry Collaborate to Launch New Tour Portfolio
RootsTech 2018 Grows to 4 Days, Introduces New Innovation Showcase
Ontario Genealogical Society to Operate CanadianHeadstones.com
rootstrust Now Runs Natively on a Chromebook
New Historic Records on FamilySearch: Week of September 12, 2017
New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday
Norwich Freemen Records since 1317 to Become Available Online
2017 Ukrainian Genealogy Conference — Unlock Your Heritage: Discover Your Ancestry
Board for Certification of Genealogists Welcomes Five Trustees—Two New and Three Re-Elected
Call for Speakers: The Ontario Genealogical Society’s 2018 Webinar Series
Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events
If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Dick Eastman at https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman.
To all non-subscribers:
If you would like to read this week’s Plus Edition newsletter, you can sign up for a subscription by looking at the menus to the right and clicking on “Subscribe to or Renew the Plus Edition Newsletter.” Once you subscribe, you will be given immediate access to the Plus Edition web site and will be able to read the latest Plus Edition newsletter, along with the two previous weekly Plus Edition editions.
Recent Comments