New York City Department of Health Proposes Adoption of 125 Years for Birth Records 50 Years for Death Records Embargoes

Here is another attempt to lock up records for many year, records that legally are in the public domain. The following announcement was written by the New York City Department of Health:
The New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene is proposing a schedule of when the Board of Health can make birth and death records available and transfer then to the NYC Department of Records and Information Services (DORIS). The Municipal Archives is within DORIS. The proposal is to place embargo periods for birth records for 125 years from date of birth and 75 years from date of death. This is similar to the 2011 Model Vital Records Act which imposes a 125 year embargo on birth records, 75 years for death, and 100 years for marriage records. The proposal is also asking for input for a 50 year vs 75 year embargo for death for those involved with family history. In New York City marriage records are under the City Clerk’s Office, not the Department of Health, and therefore marriage records are not included in this New York City Department of Health proposal.
Records currently at DORIS (birth records up to 1909 and death records to 1949) are not affected by the proposed rule.
A hearing is scheduled for October 24, 2017
You can submit comments to the NYC Rules website at http://rules.cityofnewyork.us
or email them to resolutioncomments@health.nyc.gov
The attached notice [at http://bit.ly/2xud1uc] has the address of the hearing and or US Postal address to send written statements.
As 50 percent of all immigrants came through Ellis Island when it was open, most people have an interest in New York City
Did they give a reason?
If the below copied data is legal within most of New York State, why is New York City continuing to discriminate against people desiring vital records from New York City?
I hope Reclaim the Records takes these power-mad bureaucrats to Court and makes the City pay the court costs.
Vital records registration started in New York State outside of New York City in 1881. Generally, the New York State Department of Health provides uncertified copies of the following types of records for genealogy research purposes:
Birth certificates – if on file for at least 75 years and the person whose name is on the birth certificate is known to be deceased.
Death certificates – if on file for at least 50 years.
Marriage certificates – if on file for at least 50 years and both spouses are known to be deceased.
The reason given one page 3 in their notice is:
“The Department believes that these proposed schedules balance the need to protect the personal information of people who may be alive, especially as it relates to the problem of identity theft as well as other privacy issues, with the public’s right to access historically important records, including the specific interests of families, genealogists and other researchers.”
In other words, they are concerned about identity theft and we know that genealogists are not the cause of identity theft but hacking into large databases such as Equifax, Target, government, financial institutions, medical offices are the cause–that has been documented with many articles and genealogists are not mentioned as the cause!
If you are in the NYC area on October 24 come to the hearing and make your voice heard or submit a statement before the hearing as listed above
Jan Meisels Allen
Chairperson, IAJGS Public Records Access Monitoring Committee
