When I started writing a blog that is mostly concerned with genealogy, I never expected to also be writing about Irish whiskey. However, strange things do happen. In this case, there is a genealogy lesson to be learned for all of us: Only 0.3% of people have one ethnicity in their DNA, showing our world is a true blend.

The following announcement was written by the folks at Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey:

Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey partners with MyHeritage DNA to unlock the ‘Beauty of Blend’

To celebrate the launch of ‘The Beauty of Blend’, Tullamore D.E.W., the original triple blend Irish whiskey has partnered with MyHeritage DNA, the leading destination for family history and DNA testing, to create a limited edition branded DNA kit which will allow people all over the world to uncover their own unique blend. Reviewing trends of DNA testing from around the world, Tullamore D.E.W. worked with MyHeritage DNA, to uncover that 99.7% of people have a blend of multiple ethnicities, meaning that only 0.3% of individuals sampled are of only one ethnic background.2 The partnership gives fans an opportunity to discover, and celebrate, their own unique blend of ethnicities. Limited edition branded MyHeritage DNA kits will be given away through a gifting program and the Tullamore D.E.W. social channels in the coming months.

Tullamore D.E.W., the world’s second largest Irish whiskey is a triple blend of all three types of Irish whiskey: pot still, malt and grain, triple distilled and triple cask matured to deliver a whiskey of exceptional beauty. Because of this, Tullamore D.E.W. champions the rich, transformative power of blend, and believes in dedicating time to explore the limitless new and interesting opportunities that are created by combining different elements.

Tullamore D.E.W. is giving people the opportunity to unlock their own personal ‘Beauty of Blend’ – the beautiful blend of ethnicities that combine to make each individual unique.

This unique partnership is part of Tullamore D.E.W.’s new global advertising campaign, ‘Beauty of Blend’ which celebrates the unique spirit of the blend – whether it be the triple blend of pot still, malt and grain whiskies in Tullamore D.E.W., crafted to bring people together, or the blending of cultures and ideas throughout history.

Tullamore D.E.W.’s Global Brand Director, Caspar MacRae, commented: “We are built on blend. It runs through every bottle of our original triple blend Irish whiskey. There are numerous examples in the worlds of food, music and beyond where something beautiful has been created because of the blending of different cultures or ideas, and we think that is worth celebrating. The Beauty of Blend celebrates our belief in the spirit of blend – from the original triple blend in our Irish whiskey to the blending of cultures, rooted in our historic association with Irish emigrants around the world.”

For generations, Ireland’s diaspora of 80 million people have built and blended around the world. Tullamore D.E.W., the whiskey favoured by Irish immigrants since 1829, is championing the blended world as a more interesting, eclectic place. By enabling people around the world to discover their own unique blend using ‘Beauty of Blend’ DNA Kits, Tullamore D.E.W. hopes to reveal the often surprising and varied blends that exist all around us, and inspire diverse groups of people to come together socially and celebrate inclusiveness.

The Beauty of Blend campaign launches with two new films. ‘No Irish Need Apply’ is a boldly challenging film, showcasing the history of Irish immigration in the USA. ‘Danny Boy’ implicitly celebrates cultural diversity in a way that is aspirational, authentically Irish and distinctly sociable.

Both films can be watched on the Tullamore D.E.W. YouTube channel; No Irish Need Apply can be viewed here and Danny Boy can be viewed here.