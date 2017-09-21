AAGHSC Conference to be Held in Chicago on October 13 and 14

The following is an announcement from the Afro-American Genealogical and Historical Society of Chicago (AAGHSC):

Come and Celebrate the Afro-American Genealogical and Historical Society of Chicago’s (AAGHSC) 35th Annual Family History Conference, Unique Issues Researching African American Genealogy, with keynote speaker and professional genealogist LaDonna Garner, M.A., R.V.T. Additional speakers include Karen Burnett, Stephanie Byrd, Janis Minor Forte, Paul D. Holmes, Evelyn Nabors, Saundra Shelley, and Cheryl Varner.

The Society will hold its conference on Friday, October 13, 2017 and Saturday, October 14, 2017 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 5200 S. University Avenue, Chicago, Illinois. Registration is open to the public. Additional details may be on the Society’s website – www.aaghsc.org.

About the Afro-American Genealogical and Historical Society of Chicago, Inc.:

AAGHSC was established in 1979 to encourage and promote the study of African American genealogy and history. AAGHSC is a nonprofit organization.