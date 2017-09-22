imbue App for iOS devices and soon, Android: Make Every Family Item a Time Capsule

A new family memory app for Apple devices that should appeal to many genealogists is being developed in a Kickstarter campaign. It will be demonstrated in a technology demonstration next year at RootsTech. The app was launched Wednesday, September 20.

The name of this new app is imbue, apparently always spelled with a lower-case “i.” The word “imbue” means “Inspire or permeate with a feeling or quality. Saturate, suffuse, drench, steep.”

If you contribute financially to the development of this new app, you can be both a beta tester and also receive a subscription to the final, released product when it is ready.

Quoting from the imbue app’s web page at: http://imbueapp.com:

The imbue app preserves precious family memories.

This secure app allows you to organize and share stories about special items, such as treasures you have collected over the years or heirlooms handed down in your family.

Your voice, the voice of a child, parent or grandparent— captured and stored in one place.

You could gather these stories in other ways, of course, and save them on multiple platforms, but the imbue app has been created to permanently be your memory place.

More details are available on the project’s Kickstarter page.

The project has a funding goal of $16,234 US, or $20,000 Canadian, this being a Canadian Kickstarter campaign

You can learn a lot more about imbue in the text and in videos on the imbue home page at http://imbueapp.com and on the project’s Kickstarter page at: http://kck.st/2hoYBBP. If you are interested, you probably also will want to monitor the imbue Blog at: https://imbueapp.blogspot.ca.