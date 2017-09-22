The following announcement was written by the folks at Findmypast:

There are over 753,000 new records available to search this Findmypast Friday, including;

Dublin Electoral Rolls

Containing more than 427,000 transcripts, this index pertains to records found on the Dublin City Library & Archive website. The rolls are broken up into four divisions: College Green, Dublin Harbour, St Stephens Green, and St Patricks. The original documents have been digitised by Dublin City Council, which aims to digitise the entirety of their electoral rolls, spanning from 1898 to 1916. Additional information, including images, can be found on the source’s website.

Electoral rolls comprise the names of those eligible to vote at a given time and place. The rolls contained in this collection pertain to eligible voters located in the city of Dublin between 1908 and 1915.

Sussex Monumental Inscriptions

Over 1,800 additional records covering churchyards in Chiddingly and East Dean have been added to our collection of Sussex Monumental Inscriptions. Each record includes a transcript that will reveal the deceased’s birth year, age at death, death year, burial location, the number of individuals buried in that plot, details of the inscription on their headstone or memorial and a reference number. Inscriptions often reference other family members and close relatives were occasionally buried together.

Gloucestershire, Bristol Baptism Index

Over 139,000 records have been added to the Gloucestershire, Bristol Baptism Index. The collection covers 116 Bristol Parishes and was created using original records held at the Bristol Archives and transcripts from FamilySearch’s International Genealogical Index (IGI). Each record includes a transcript of the original document. The amount of information in each transcript may vary but most will include a combination of your ancestor’s baptism date, baptism place, parents’ names and a reference number.

Gloucestershire, Bristol Marriage Index

More than 80,000 additional Bristol Marriage Index records are now available to search. The collection spans the years 1538 to 1939, covers both parish and non-conformist registers and now contains more than 354,000 records. Each record includes a transcript of the original document. The amount of information in each record may vary but most will include a combination of the couple’s names, father’s names, marriage date, marriage place and a reference number.

Gloucestershire, Bristol Burial Index

The Gloucestershire, Bristol Burial Index now contains an additional 96,000 records. The index covers more than 70 parishes and records will reveal your ancestor’s age at death, birth year, burial year, father’s name, residence and provide you with a Bristol Archives reference number.

Hertfordshire Baptisms

Over 6,000 records covering the town of Cheshunt have been added to our collection of Hertfordshire baptisms. Each record includes a digitised image of the original record book and a transcript for the individual entry. Transcripts list the individual’s year and place of Baptism, the names of their parents, and their father’s occupation. Images may include additional notes although the amount of additional information documented was up to the wishes of either the parish clerk or reverend.