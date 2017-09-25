Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

A notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago. Here are the articles in this week’s Plus Edition newsletter:

(+) How to Preserve Water-Soaked Books and Papers in an Emergency

Will Postal Carriers Act as Census Enumerators for the 2020 US Census?

How One Woman Brought the ‘Mother’s Curse’ to Thousands of Her French-Canadian Descendants

How Your Ancestors Could Have Been Convicts Transported to Australia

Only 0.3% of People Have One Ethnicity in their DNA, Showing Our World is a True Blend

imbue App for iOS devices and soon, Android: Make Every Family Item a Time Capsule

rootstrust is now Interoperable with Evernote®

New York City Department of Health Proposes Adoption of 125 Years for Birth Records 50 Years for Death Records Embargoes

RootsTech 2018 Now Open for Registration

Maine Irish Fundraise to bring DNA Tests to Galway

AAGHSC Conference to be Held in Chicago on October 13 and 14

New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

TheGenealogist adds over 1.1 Million Records to their Sussex Parish Record Collection

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

MyHeritage Adds United States WWI Draft Registrations, 1917-1918

Facebook Users want to Continue Posting from Beyond the Grave

The Security of Your Mother’s Maiden Name

MacFamilyTree 8.1 – New CloudTree offers Collaboration and Sync

Library of Congress, Digital Public Library of America To Form New Collaboration

Fold3 Commemorates Pearl Harbor 75th Anniversary with Free Access to WWII Records and Stories Honoring Living Survivors

Freedmen Bureau Celebration to be Broadcast Live on the Internet

Maine’s Alien Registry of 1940 is Available Online

Millions of New Parish Records added to the TheGenealogist

Mississippi State University Libraries Digitize Civil War Diaries and Letters

New Records Available to Search this Findmypast Friday

New Royal Irish Constabulary Service Records Available to Search at Findmypast

Providence (Rhode Island) Public Library opens a large Genealogical Collection to the Public

Records of (Some) Irish Soldiers Now Available Online

NGS Family History Writing Contest Nominations Are Now Being Accepted

Los Angeles to Bury 1,430 Unclaimed Deceased Bodies

What Was Your Ancestor’s Property Worth?

pCloud: Better than Dropbox?

The Myths About Chromebooks

Manufacturer Refurbished Asus Chromebook Flip C100PA

Seth Meyers’ Family History

No, Not a Professional Gynecologist!

It is the First Day of the Month: Back Up Your Genealogy Files

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy EvenIn order to read the Plus Edition newsletter, you will need to know your user name and password. If you have forgotten your user name and password, you can retrieve them at: http://www.eogn.com/amember/member.php

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Dick Eastman at https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman.

To all non-subscribers:

If you would like to read this week’s Plus Edition newsletter, you can sign up for a subscription by looking at the menus to the right and clicking on “Subscribe to or Renew the Plus Edition Newsletter.” Once you subscribe, you will be given immediate access to the Plus Edition web site and will be able to read the latest Plus Edition newsletter, along with the two previous weekly Plus Edition editions.