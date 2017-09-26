New Historic Records on FamilySearch: Week of September 25, 2017

· September 26, 2017 · Online Sites · No Comments

The following announcement was written by the folks at FamilySearch:

Summary

Good news to those with South Africa roots–over 1 million free images of historic records were published this weekMany more were published from AustraliaAustriaEnglandFind A GraveFranceIrelandItalyParaguay, and Peru! Search these new free records at FamilySearch by clicking on the links in the interactive table below.

Collection

Indexed
Records

Digital
Images

Comments

Australia, Victoria, Outward Passenger Lists, 1852-1924

95,249

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Austria, Upper Austria, Linz, Death Certificates, 1818-1899

18,145

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

England, Dorset, Parish Registers, 1538-1936

241,846

1,600

Added indexed records and images to an existing collection

Find A Grave Index

926,569

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

France, Seine-Maritime, Rouen, Indexes to Church Records, 1680-1789

9,738

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Ireland Civil Registration, 1845-1913

0

337,523

Added images to an existing collection

Italy, Brescia, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1797-1815, 1866-1943

66,115

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Paraguay, Catholic Church Records, 1754-2015

128

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Peru, Diocese of Huacho, Catholic Church Records, 1560-1952

314,208

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Peru, Junín, Civil Registration, 1881-2005

163,145

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

Peru, Lambayeque, Civil Registration, 1873-1998

27,727

0

Added indexed records to an existing collection

South Africa, Cape Province, Probate Records of the Master of the High Court, 1834-1989

155,877

1,167,010

New indexed records and images collection
 Searchable historic records are made available on FamilySearch.org through the help of thousands of volunteers from around the world. These volunteers transcribe (index) information from digital copies of handwritten records to make them easily searchable online. More volunteers are needed (particularly those who can read foreign languages) to keep pace with the large number of digital images being published online at FamilySearch.org. Learn more about volunteering to help provide free access to the world’s historic genealogical records online at FamilySearch.org/indexing.
About
FamilySearch.org

FamilySearch is the largest genealogy organization in the world. FamilySearch is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven organization sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Millions of people use FamilySearch records, resources, and services to learn more about their family history. To help in this great pursuit, FamilySearch and its predecessors have been actively gathering, preserving, and sharing genealogical records worldwide for over 100 years. Patrons may access FamilySearch services and resources for free at FamilySearch.org or through more than 5,000 family history centers in 129 countries, including the main Family History Library in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: