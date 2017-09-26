New Historic Records on FamilySearch: Week of September 25, 2017

The following announcement was written by the folks at FamilySearch:
Good news to those with South Africa roots–over 1 million free images of historic records were published this week. Many more were published from Australia, Austria, England, Find A Grave, France, Ireland, Italy, Paraguay, and Peru! Search these new free records at FamilySearch by clicking on the links in the interactive table below.
|
Collection
|
Indexed
|
Digital
|
Comments
|
95,249
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
18,145
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
241,846
|
1,600
|
Added indexed records and images to an existing collection
|
926,569
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
France, Seine-Maritime, Rouen, Indexes to Church Records, 1680-1789
|
9,738
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
0
|
337,523
|
Added images to an existing collection
|
Italy, Brescia, Civil Registration (State Archive), 1797-1815, 1866-1943
|
66,115
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
128
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
314,208
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
163,145
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
27,727
|
0
|
Added indexed records to an existing collection
|
South Africa, Cape Province, Probate Records of the Master of the High Court, 1834-1989
|
155,877
|
1,167,010
|
New indexed records and images collection
