‘South Park’ to Make Fun of Genealogy DNA Web Sites

The animated television series South Park is taking a shot at white people who feel they are oppressed by an overly politically correct society.

In a preview for Wednesday’s episode “Holiday Special,” Randy watches a commercial for a web site that claims to help Caucasians identity their genealogy, DNA and Me, which leads them to feel oppressed once they discover a small percentage of minority ancestry.

The announcer on the DNA and Me commercial goes on to say, “Order now and find out if your friends should be more sympathetic towards you.”