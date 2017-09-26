Update: Library of Virginia Reading Room Closures… the Rooms Are Open Once Again

This is an update to an article I published last year on 1 November 2016, still available at: http://bit.ly/2wRWxwK. There have been major changes since that article was published.

The Library of Virginia’s web site now states that the Reading Rooms are now open again to researchers Monday through Saturday, 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM. Details are available at: http://www.lva.virginia.gov/about/visit.asp.

The reason for the changes is that the General Assembly last winter reduced some of the budget cutbacks that were experienced last fall. Instead, the General Assembly reinstated the Library’s budget at the start of the new fiscal year on July 1.

My thanks to newsletter reader Richard Wade for telling me the good news.