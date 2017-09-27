Heredis Genealogy Software for Windows or Macintosh is Now Available for $10.99 for a Limited Time

The following announcement was written by the folks who produce Heredis genealogy software:

For 5 days, a mega deal is available for genealogists until Sunday, October 1st, 2017 only inclusive: $10.99 for Heredis software:

– For Mac: https://shop.heredis.com/heredis-for-mac/706-heredis-2017-for-mac.html

– For PC: https://shop.heredis.com/heredis-for-windows/707-heredis-2017-for-windows.html

– For all users of a previous version of Heredis for Windows (upgrade): https://shop.heredis.com/heredis-for-windows/708-heredis-2017-for-windows-upgrade.html

Reasons to choose Heredis:

Unlimited program: you can enter as many persons, photos, copies of documents that you want!

Tens of features easy to adopt: from data entry, one of the Heredis strong points to tasteful family tree charts, Heredis advances your genealogy.

Unique functions as enter all members of one family on a single entry screen with the Family Group Data tab: the primary person, the parents, marriages, children, and even the partners of their children are represented!

Heredis is universal: whether you have a PC, a Mac, an iPad or iPhone, your genealogy is compatible everywhere, at all times with everybody.

A mobile version is compatible with the 2017 version of Heredis for iOS and Android. The mobile version is free.

Gedcom format: if you have created a file with another genealogy program, it is easy to transfer in the Heredis program. Your file will be converted automatically in the Heredis version. All your data will be open.

For nearly 24 years, the team has been serving lovers of genealogy and the history of their ancestors.

Buying a Heredis license, you have 3 installations on different computers.

With the 2017 version, everything is now in Heredis. No need for additional software to be installed or paid for, to have all the necessary tools for your genealogy : photo tool, archives portal, dashboard …

Watch the video for the 2017 version: https://www.heredis.com/en/new-features/#video

The new features of Heredis 2017:

– A dashboard to pilot your genealogical activities in real time, you know where you are in your genealogy: what you have already found and what you still have to do.

– Widgets to know everything: indicators to give you information about the persons in your file.

– Smart search and serial processing: use the Heredis 2017 Smart Search to scroll through your data using combined search criteria and find exactly what you’re looking for.

– The Find / Replace function: search for “St” and replace with “Saint”. Or list all persons living in Missouri in 1821, when the state was proclaimed as a slave state, and edit a note for each of these persons to specify the context of the moment.

– The new books written with new models, enjoy Filiatus® technology!

– Enhancements