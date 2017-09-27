Heredis Genealogy Software for Windows or Macintosh is Now Available for $10.99 for a Limited Time

The following announcement was written by the folks who produce Heredis genealogy software:
For 5 days, a mega deal is available for genealogists until Sunday, October 1st, 2017 only inclusive: $10.99 for Heredis software:
– For Mac: https://shop.heredis.com/heredis-for-mac/706-heredis-2017-for-mac.html
– For PC: https://shop.heredis.com/heredis-for-windows/707-heredis-2017-for-windows.html
– For all users of a previous version of Heredis for Windows (upgrade): https://shop.heredis.com/heredis-for-windows/708-heredis-2017-for-windows-upgrade.html
Reasons to choose Heredis:
- Unlimited program: you can enter as many persons, photos, copies of documents that you want!
- Tens of features easy to adopt: from data entry, one of the Heredis strong points to tasteful family tree charts, Heredis advances your genealogy.
- Unique functions as enter all members of one family on a single entry screen with the Family Group Data tab: the primary person, the parents, marriages, children, and even the partners of their children are represented!
- Heredis is universal: whether you have a PC, a Mac, an iPad or iPhone, your genealogy is compatible everywhere, at all times with everybody.
- A mobile version is compatible with the 2017 version of Heredis for iOS and Android. The mobile version is free.
- Gedcom format: if you have created a file with another genealogy program, it is easy to transfer in the Heredis program. Your file will be converted automatically in the Heredis version. All your data will be open.
- For nearly 24 years, the team has been serving lovers of genealogy and the history of their ancestors.
- Buying a Heredis license, you have 3 installations on different computers.
- With the 2017 version, everything is now in Heredis. No need for additional software to be installed or paid for, to have all the necessary tools for your genealogy : photo tool, archives portal, dashboard …
Watch the video for the 2017 version: https://www.heredis.com/en/new-features/#video
The new features of Heredis 2017:
– A dashboard to pilot your genealogical activities in real time, you know where you are in your genealogy: what you have already found and what you still have to do.
– Widgets to know everything: indicators to give you information about the persons in your file.
– Smart search and serial processing: use the Heredis 2017 Smart Search to scroll through your data using combined search criteria and find exactly what you’re looking for.
– The Find / Replace function: search for “St” and replace with “Saint”. Or list all persons living in Missouri in 1821, when the state was proclaimed as a slave state, and edit a note for each of these persons to specify the context of the moment.
– The new books written with new models, enjoy Filiatus® technology!
– Enhancements
