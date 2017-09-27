PBS’ Finding Your Roots Returns October 3

Reminder: the new season of PBS’ hit show, Finding Your Roots, hosted by Henry Louis Gates, Jr., premieres on Tuesday, October 3 at 8/7c.

As in past years, the new season will include well known comedians, journalists, and A-list celebrities as guests on each episode. The guests in the first episode of the season include Larry David and Bernie Sanders. These two guests are linked by one hilarious impersonation. The show will trace their roots from 1940s Brooklyn back to Jewish communities in Europe.

Click on the image above to view a promotional video that shows snippets from this season’s episodes.

Again, the first episode will be broadcast Tuesday, October 3 . Check your local listings for the time and channel nearest you.