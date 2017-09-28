The RootsTech 2018 Innovation Showcase Needs Your Nominations

· September 28, 2017 · Conferences · No Comments

The following was received in a message from the RootsTech organizers:

Help us identify the latest and greatest innovations impacting the genealogy industry as a whole by nominating your favorite products or technology! Then, watch the all-new Innovation Showcase on Wednesday, February 28, 2018, to see winners from around the world demonstrate their products on stage.

Which products or services deserve to make it on the “Best Family History Innovations—RootsTech 2018” list? Cast your nomination on our website, or tweet using #RootsTechInnovation. Hurry! Nominations will only be accepted through October 15, 2017.

You can nominate a product at: https://www.rootstech.org/innovation-at-rootstech-2018.

