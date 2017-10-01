The following announcement was written by the Association of Professional Genealogists:

Association of Professional Genealogists Creates the Laura G. Prescott Award for Exemplary Service to Professional Genealogy

First Recipient Prescott Presented with Award at APG Professional Management Conference

WASHINGTON, D.C., and WHEAT RIDGE, Colo., 29 September 2017 – The Association of Professional Genealogists (APG®) unveiled a new award at the APG 2017 Professional Management Conference (PMC) in the Washington D.C. area. At today’s opening session, APG President Billie Stone Fogarty presented an engraved crystal award to Laura G. Prescott, a past APG President and longtime, active member. The award, named for Prescott, will be given yearly to recognize service to the field of professional genealogy.

The award was created in recognition of exemplary professionalism and continuing encouragement to other professional genealogists. It acknowledges those with a career devoted to uplifting fellow genealogists and improving their career circumstances and opportunities, and dedicated service to the field of professional genealogy.

Prescott is the director of Ancestry Academy, an educational website that offers instructional videos on a wide variety of genealogical topics. She has been a professional researcher, writer, and speaker for many years and has worked for the New England Historic Genealogical Society. Her articles have appeared in Ancestry, New England Ancestors, Genealogical Computing, NGS NewsMagazine, and Digital Genealogist. She holds a B.A. in History from Dartmouth College.

“Laura has meant so much to the organization and to the field of professional genealogy that it is only fitting that the award be named in her honor and that she be the first recipient,” said APG President Billie Stone Fogarty.

This award will hereinafter be named the Laura G. Prescott Award for Exemplary Service to Professional Genealogy.

About the Association of Professional Genealogists

The Association of Professional Genealogists (www.apgen.org), established in 1979, represents more than 2,700 genealogists, librarians, writers, editors, historians, instructors, booksellers, publishers and others involved in genealogy-related businesses. APG encourages genealogical excellence, ethical practice, mentoring and education. The organization also supports the preservation and accessibility of records useful to the fields of genealogy and history. Its members represent all fifty states, Canada, and thirty other countries. APG is active on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.