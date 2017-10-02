Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

A notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago. Here are the articles in this week’s Plus Edition newsletter:

(+) Is Your Genealogy Database Insane?

Laura G. Prescott Award for Exemplary Service to Professional Genealogy

PBS’ Finding Your Roots Returns October 3

‘South Park’ to Make Fun of Genealogy DNA Web Sites

Predictions for the Year 2000 from The Ladies Home Journal of December 1900

Super-Accurate GPS Chips Coming to Smartphones in 2018, Will Improve Cemetery Locations Accuracy

Heredis Genealogy Software for Windows or Macintosh is Now Available for $10.99 for a Limited Time

Floridians: Share Your Digital Photos of Hurricane Irma

Update: Library of Virginia Reading Room Closures… the Rooms Are Open Once Again

New Historic Records on FamilySearch: Week of September 25, 2017

New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

Update to IGRS Early Irish Birth, Marriage & Death Indexes

The RootsTech 2018 Innovation Showcase Needs Your Nominations

Why You Perhaps Should Not Retire at Age 65

It is the First Day of the Month: Back Up Your Genealogy Files

MyHeritage Adds United States WWI Draft Registrations, 1917-1918

Facebook Users want to Continue Posting from Beyond the Grave

The Security of Your Mother’s Maiden Name

MacFamilyTree 8.1 – New CloudTree offers Collaboration and Sync

Library of Congress, Digital Public Library of America To Form New Collaboration

Fold3 Commemorates Pearl Harbor 75th Anniversary with Free Access to WWII Records and Stories Honoring Living Survivors

Freedmen Bureau Celebration to be Broadcast Live on the Internet

Maine’s Alien Registry of 1940 is Available Online

Millions of New Parish Records added to the TheGenealogist

Mississippi State University Libraries Digitize Civil War Diaries and Letters

New Records Available to Search this Findmypast Friday

New Royal Irish Constabulary Service Records Available to Search at Findmypast

Providence (Rhode Island) Public Library opens a large Genealogical Collection to the Public

Records of (Some) Irish Soldiers Now Available Online

NGS Family History Writing Contest Nominations Are Now Being Accepted

Los Angeles to Bury 1,430 Unclaimed Deceased Bodies

What Was Your Ancestor’s Property Worth?

pCloud: Better than Dropbox?

The Myths About Chromebooks

Manufacturer Refurbished Asus Chromebook Flip C100PA

Seth Meyers’ Family History

No, Not a Professional Gynecologist!

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Even

