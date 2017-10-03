Make Your Voice Heard Regarding the Proposed Restrictions on Access to New York City’s Birth and Death Records

Genealogists’ access to public domain records is still being threatened in many locations. One of the biggest threats these days is New York City. However, you can make your voice heard.

The following was written by D. Joshua Taylor, President of the New York Genealogical and Biographical Society:

Dear Friends,

As promised, the NYG&B has launched a landing page outlining steps everyone can take in making our voices heard regarding the proposed restrictions on access to New York City’s birth and death records.

The page can be found at: https://www.newyorkfamilyhistory.org/nyc-vital-records-access and allows visitors to do the following:

  • Download and sign a sample comment letter that can be mailed directly to the Department of Health.
  • Add their own name to the NYG&B’s comment letter.
  • RSVP to attend the hearing alongside fellow members of the NYG&B community.
  • Share the information (via email) with others.

Thus far we have had a very positive response from the community. Please feel free to share this information with your leadership, members, and others who might be interested. We also stand ready to assist your organization as needed in preparing their own comments.

Sincerely,
Joshua

