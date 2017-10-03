The Best Online Cloud Backup Service

I have written many times about the wisdom of backing up your important genealogy and other files off-site. That is, at least one copy of your multiple backups should be stored at a location that is some distance away from your computer(s). That provides protection from in-home disasters, such as hurricanes, tornados, fire, floods, or burst water pipes. There are dozens of backup servies available to choose from.

The Wirecutter is a highly-respected web site that publishes reviews of all sorts of things. I tend to trust The Wirecutter reviews more than most other web sites simply because the reviews all seem to be unbiased. As Jack Webb used to say on Dragnet, “Just the facts ma’am. Nothing but the facts.” Now The Wirecutter has published reviews of cloud-based backup services and selected one of them as “the best.”

Quoting from the web site:

“Everyone who uses a computer needs a dependable way to back up its data. After carefully comparing 19 services and testing six, we believe that Backblaze (currently $50 per year per computer) is the best online backup service for most people, as it offers a great combination of useful features, unlimited storage, and excellent performance at an attractive price—the proverbial cost of a latte per month. Backblaze offers fast, reliable backups, as well as the simplest setup process I’ve seen and a number of nice touches.”

You can read the full review at: https://thewirecutter.com/reviews/best-online-backup-service/.

I agree. I haven’t tested all the available backup services but will say that I have used Backblaze for years. I am happy with the results. I have occasionally restored files that I had accidentally deleted. A good friend of mine signed up for Backblaze after reading one of my earlier articles. A year or so later, she suffered a hard drive crash that destroyed everything on her computer. Backblaze sent her a portable hard drive by overnight air freight that contained a full backup of everything on her computer. She was up and running with all her files about 24 hours after the initial problem occurred.

Not all of the online backup services offer the option of sending you a portable hard drive containing a full backup of your files. If you have lots of data, a full restore over the Internet could require days to complete. A FedEx truck is faster than that!

Quoting from the Backblaze web site at: https://www.backblaze.com/blog/introducing-the-restore-return-refund-program/:

“We’d like to introduce you to the Backblaze “Restore Return Refund” Program, which is an exciting addition to our Restore By Mail service, and supplements our free web and mobile restore options. Simply put, if you order a flash drive or hard drive restore and then return the drive to us within 30 days we will refund you the entire price of the restore. You can always opt to keep the drive, in which case your payment will cover the purchase of the drive.”

If you are not yet making off-site backups or if you are unhappy with your present provider, I suggest you take a look at Backblaze at: https://www.backblaze.com.