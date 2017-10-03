USCIS Genealogy Program Improvements Announced

· October 3, 2017 · Announcements · No Comments

The following is an announcement from the U.S. government’s Citizenship and Immigration Services:

To improve efficiency and decrease wait times for USCIS Genealogy Program customers, processing of USCIS genealogy requests will transition from Washington, D.C., to the USCIS National Records Center in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

The transition will occur between Oct. 1, 2017, and Jan. 1, 2018. There will be no change to how customers submit requests or receive responses. Other than improved service, customers should not notice any difference in the process.

Find answers to questions about the USCIS Genealogy Program transition at www.uscis.gov/genealogy

Leave a Reply

Name and email address are required. Your email address will not be published.

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

You may use these HTML tags and attributes:

<a href="" title="" rel=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <pre> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Blog at WordPress.com.

%d bloggers like this: