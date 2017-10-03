USCIS Genealogy Program Improvements Announced

The following is an announcement from the U.S. government’s Citizenship and Immigration Services:

To improve efficiency and decrease wait times for USCIS Genealogy Program customers, processing of USCIS genealogy requests will transition from Washington, D.C., to the USCIS National Records Center in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

The transition will occur between Oct. 1, 2017, and Jan. 1, 2018. There will be no change to how customers submit requests or receive responses. Other than improved service, customers should not notice any difference in the process.

Find answers to questions about the USCIS Genealogy Program transition at www.uscis.gov/genealogy