4 Mitochondrial Lines Can Now Prove Ashkenazic Jewish Descent in Israel

An Israeli court has declared DNA as a legal proof of as proof of Jewish descent for certain Ashkenazi Jews, especially for those from the former Soviet Union who don’t have paper documentation available. The finding should help Jewish descendants worldwide prove their Ashkenazi ancestry from their maternal ancestors and even obtain an Israeli passport, if they wish. You can find the article by Jeremy Sharon in the Jerusalem Post at: http://bit.ly/2wCpVTJ.
My thanks to newsletter Ernest Thode for telling me about the article.
One Comment
The court may have ruled, but the religious court (which handles Jewish law in Israel) has not yet agreed. It is a moot point. Also many genetic genealogists know that there are many reasons why an expected result might not be seen. It is an extremely limited tool for an extremely limited segment of the population. And many reasons why people will not get the results they are looking for. I am not against this, but I understand the limitations! Many do not.
