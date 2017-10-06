New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

The following announcement was written by the folks at Findmypast:

There are over 609,000 new additions available to search this Findmypast Friday, including;

Warwickshire bastardy indexes

Containing over 5,000 records, the Warwickshire bastardy indexes consists of an assortment of bastardy applications, registers, returns and appeals spanning the years 1844 to 1914. ‘Bastard’ was a contemporary term which meant a child born outside of marriage. Bastardy records were created to establish who is responsible for the financial maintenance of illegitimate children. At the time of these records, bastardy cases were held in the petty session. Mothers could ask the court for an order against the child’s father to provide child maintenance. It was the mother’s responsibility to provide evidence of the paternity. This could be in the form of witness statements about the individuals’ relationship. Fathers were to pay the maintenance under threat of imprisonment.

Each record provides the name of the mother, and most records include the name of the putative father. The putative father is the individual who is alleged to be the father of the child. The records do not contain the name of the child.

Berkshire Baptism Index

Over 79,000 records have been added to the Berkshire Baptism Index. Spanning the years 1538 to 1917, the collection covers over 80 parishes throughout the county and reveals details that will enable you to add another generation to your family tree. The entire collection now contains more than 219,000 records. Each record consists of a transcript that will reveal your ancestor’s baptism date, parent’s names, residence and the church where the baptism was performed. Some records may also reveal interesting details such as the mother’s marital status and whether the child was an orphan or foundling.

Berkshire Marriage Index

An additional 67,000 records have been added to our collection of Berkshire Marriage records. Covering the years 1538 to 1933, the entire collection now covers over 156 parishes across the county and contains over 315,000 records. The collection consist of transcripts created by both Findmypast and the Berkshire Family History Society using original marriage registers and bishop’s transcripts held by the Berkshire Archives. A third category of records that include images of original Phillimore Marriage Registers is also included. Transcripts will reveal your ancestor’s marriage date, marriage location, residence, father’s name, father’s occupation and corresponding details for their spouse.

Berkshire Burial Index

Search over 82,000 new additions to the Berkshire Burial Index. The index now covers 190 Berkshire burial grounds, spans the years 1536 to 1966 and contains over 830,000 transcripts. Transcripts will generally list your ancestor’s name, death year, burial date, burial location and occasionally the names of relatives. Later records may include further details such as your ancestor’s birth year, age, residence, cause of death, a coroner’s verdict and details relating the nature of their burial.

Ontario Birth Index 1860-1920

Over 334,000 records have been added to the Ontario Birth Index, a vast index of more than 2 million civil registration records. Civil registration in Canada is the responsibility of the individual provinces and territories and did not become a standard practice until the late 1800s. Each record contains both a transcript and an image of the original document. Each transcript will reveal your ancestor’s date of birth, place of birth parent’s names and registration details. These records provide a valuable link to the previous generation and images may include additional information such as parents’ occupations, where the parents were married, the name of the attending physician, address of residence, where specifically the child was born, and any additional remarks.

Thames & Medway Baptisms

Over 22,000 records covering parishes in Greenwich, Strood, Cuxton, Bermondsey and Rotherhithe have been added to our collection of Thames & Medway Baptisms. The collection now contains over 357,000 records and covers the period 1721 to 1984. Each records consists of a transcript of the original source material. The detail in each transcript may vary, but most will include your ancestors name, birth date, baptism date, location, parent’s names and any additional notes.

Thames & Medway Marriages

Over 8,000 additional records covering parishes in Greenwich, Strood, Cuxton, Bermondsey and Rotherhithe have been added to Thames & Medway Marriages. The collection now contains over 145,000 records and covers the period 1750 to 1984. Each record consists of a transcript of the original source material that will reveal the date of your ancestor’s marriage, the location and the name of their spouse.

Thames & Medway Burials

Over 8,000 new records from the parishes of St Alphege, Greenwich, St Nicholas, Strood and St Michael & All Angels, Cuxton are now available to search in Thames & Medway Burials. The collection now contains over 195,000 records and covers parts of Middlesex, Essex, Surrey and Kent for the period 1702 to 1997. The records also include prisoners from the Woolwich prison ships and the names of over 1,200 seamen who died on the Seaman’s Hospital Society’s hospital ships near Greenwich. Each record consists of a transcript of the original source material. The amount of information listed may vary but most will include a combination of your ancestor’s burial date, age at death, residence and burial place.