Researchers Shed Light on Neanderthals’ Legacy in Humans

Do you like to sleep in until mid-morning? Blame your Neanderthal ancestors! Some human traits that are linked to sunlight – including mood and sleep patterns – may be influenced by a person’s Neanderthal forefathers, according to a study published Thursday.

Researchers examined the genome of more than 100,000 Britons who inherited DNA from Neanderthal ancestors and found they reported higher rates of listlessness, loneliness, staying up late and smoking.

The study by scientists at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, Germany, also confirmed that some Neanderthal DNA found in people of non-African descent affects their skin and hair color, though not in any single direction.

You can read the full story in an Associated Press article by Frank Jordans at: http://bit.ly/2fXY79g.

My thanks to newsletter reader Samuel Bishop for telling me about this story.