You Can Help Fund the Work of Raleigh’s Photo History Detective

The State Archives of North Carolina collects photographs as an important and popular part of the Archives’ mission. Proper identification is key to their accessibility and usefulness. A significant number of the photographs in the collections are only marginally labeled, and some are completely unknown. The State Archives is raising money via an IndieGoGo campaign to fund the work of local historian Karl Larson, who is instrumental in the research and identification of the unidentified photographs in the holdings.

As of the time these words are being written, $7,267 has been raised from concerned citizens such as yourself. That is 81% of $9,000 goal.

If you would like to contribute to this worthy project, you may do so online. A 420 donation earns you a “thank you” note while a $50 donation will be rewarded with a DVD of The Birth of a Colony. A $100 donation results in a historic photograph from the Albert Barden Collection, suitable for framing. Even larger donations will receive even greater “thank you” gifts.

Details may be found on the IndieGoGo web site at: http://bit.ly/2hTn6uR as well as in the YouTube video above.

My thanks to newsletter reader Jean Lansford for telling me about this worthwhile campaign.