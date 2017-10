Plus Edition Newsletter Has Been Sent

To all Plus Edition subscribers:

A notice of the latest EOGN Plus Edition newsletter was sent to you a few minutes ago. Here are the articles in this week’s Plus Edition newsletter:

On the Road Again, This Time to Beijing, China

(+) Do You Already Have a Local Area Network Installed in Your Home?

The Truth about Christopher Columbus and His “Discoveries”

The Best Online Cloud Backup Service

You Can Help Fund the Work of Raleigh’s Photo History Detective

The Mysterious Tree Carvings of America’s Basque Sheepherders

USCIS Genealogy Program Improvements Announced

Make Your Voice Heard Regarding the Proposed Restrictions on Access to New York City’s Birth and Death Records

New Records Available To Search This Findmypast Friday

TheGenealogist Expands their Parish Record Collection with the Addition of 2.2 Million Individuals for Somerset & Dorset

Gold Olympian Scott Hamilton to Keynote RootsTech 2018

4 Mitochondrial Lines Can Now Prove Ashkenazic Jewish Descent in Israel

Researchers Shed Light on Neanderthals’ Legacy in Humans

How 19th Century Women Were Taught to Think About Native Americans

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy Events

MyHeritage Adds United States WWI Draft Registrations, 1917-1918

Facebook Users want to Continue Posting from Beyond the Grave

The Security of Your Mother’s Maiden Name

MacFamilyTree 8.1 – New CloudTree offers Collaboration and Sync

Library of Congress, Digital Public Library of America To Form New Collaboration

Fold3 Commemorates Pearl Harbor 75th Anniversary with Free Access to WWII Records and Stories Honoring Living Survivors

Freedmen Bureau Celebration to be Broadcast Live on the Internet

Maine’s Alien Registry of 1940 is Available Online

Millions of New Parish Records added to the TheGenealogist

Mississippi State University Libraries Digitize Civil War Diaries and Letters

New Records Available to Search this Findmypast Friday

New Royal Irish Constabulary Service Records Available to Search at Findmypast

Providence (Rhode Island) Public Library opens a large Genealogical Collection to the Public

Records of (Some) Irish Soldiers Now Available Online

NGS Family History Writing Contest Nominations Are Now Being Accepted

Los Angeles to Bury 1,430 Unclaimed Deceased Bodies

What Was Your Ancestor’s Property Worth?

pCloud: Better than Dropbox?

The Myths About Chromebooks

Manufacturer Refurbished Asus Chromebook Flip C100PA

Seth Meyers’ Family History

No, Not a Professional Gynecologist!

It is the First Day of the Month: Back Up Your Genealogy Files

Recent Updates to the Calendar of Genealogy EvenIn order to read the Plus Edition newsletter, you will need to know your user name and password. If you have forgotten your user name and password, you can retrieve them at: http://www.eogn.com/amember/member.php

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Dick Eastman at https://blog.eogn.com/contact-dick-eastman.

To all non-subscribers:

If you would like to read this week’s Plus Edition newsletter, you can sign up for a subscription by looking at the menus to the right and clicking on “Subscribe to or Renew the Plus Edition Newsletter.” Once you subscribe, you will be given immediate access to the Plus Edition web site and will be able to read the latest Plus Edition newsletter, along with the two previous weekly Plus Edition editions.