A Brief Update from Beijing

As mentioned in an earlier article, I am now in Beijing, China. I arrived yesterday after what was a very long airplane ride. I am now in a hotel room and have caught up on a lot of missing sleep. This morning (Chinese time) I connected via the hotel’s wi-fi network to the Internet.

As I expected, the “Great Firewall of China” blocks a lot of web sites, including Google, Gmail, Yahoo, Facebook, CNN, and many other sites. At first, I couldn’t even check my email for new messages. However, I then enabled a software firewall that I always use, both at home and when traveling. Voila! Every web site I have tried since then has now worked normally, just as expected. I can check email and surf the web as I please.

Hopefully, I can be active this week on the EOGN.com web site whenever I am not out sightseeing.

On a personal note, I spent a year in the early 1980s in China, including many weeks in Beijing. Riding into the city yesterday from the (new) airport, I didn’t recognize the city that I used to know so well. A lot has changed in 32 years!

I’ll be out sightseeing in “the old neighborhood” in a couple of hours.

Also, I have written often about VPNs in my other blog, the Privacy Blog. If you have an interest, you can read my earlier articles about VPNs by starting at https://privacyblog.com/category/vpn-virtual-private-networking/.