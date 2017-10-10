In-Depth Genealogist Introduces their Newest of In-Brief Research Guide

The following announcement was written by the folks at the In-Depth Genealogist:

IDG Introduces their Newest of In-Brief Research Guide: “Researching in School Records” by Melissa Barker

The In-Depth Genealogist (IDG) is pleased to present their newest in-brief research guide in the research series by writer, Melissa Barker, entitled “An In-Brief Guide to Researching in School Records.” Melissa Barker is a Certified Archives Manager currently working as the Houston County, Tennessee Archivist. She is also a Professional Genealogist and lectures, teaches and writes about the genealogy research process, researching in archives and records preservation. Her Professional Genealogy expertise is in Tennessee records and she takes research clients. She has been researching her own family history for the past 27 years.

The records of local public schools, universities, and school boards have developed into a valuable resource for genealogical information. School records provide a more personal glimpse into our ancestor’s lives. They include everything from elementary education through college, professional school, military academies, and special education training. The best part is that even if your ancestor did not attend school, there could still be records available for them. This guide will give you the tools you need to seek out school records for your ancestor’s.

“An In-Brief Guide to Researching in School Records” is available now as a PDF ($2.75) and a printed laminated guide, 8.5” x 11” ($9.95 + shipping) through The In-Depth Genealogist Store (http://theindepthgenealogist.com/shop-idg/idg-products/). IDG has published thirteen guides which are all available as 4-page PDFs and laminated print versions. Subscribers to the digital magazine, Going In-Depth, receive a 10% discount on purchase of each guide.