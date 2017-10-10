Last Chance (?) to Sign Up for an 8-Night Eastern Caribbean Genealogy Cruise

This may be your last opportunity to sign up for an 8-night genealogy cruise, hosted by Gary and Diana Smith. Other speakers will include Donna Moughty, and some guy named Dick Eastman who writes a genealogy newsletter. If you would like to join this fun group of genealogy cruisers, you might want to mark April 15-23, 2018, on your calendar. While 2018 sounds like a long time in the future, it is only 6 months from now. This is the time to be making cruise ship reservations!

The 2018 Eastern Caribbean Genealogy Cruise will be on board the Celebrity Equinox and will sail the Eastern Caribbean. It holds 2,850 passengers. The Equinox was voted the “Best Overall Cruise (Large Ship)” by the Cruise Critic Cruisers’ Choice Awards in 2015. You can learn more about the Celebrity Equinox at https://www.celebritycruises.com/cruise-ships/celebrity-equinox.

Departing from Miami, the Celebrity Equinox will stop in San Juan, Puerto Rico; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; and Nassau, Bahamas. It will return to Miami on April 23.

The days at sea will be filled with genealogy presentations. This year’s theme is, “Pilgrims, Pioneers, and Aliens Genealogy.”

Of course, every day on this cruise will feature all the other activities found on first-class cruise ships. And then there is the food…

The Celebrity Cruise Line also has just announced some additional enticements for anyone joining this cruise:

If you book any Ocean View, Balcony, Concierge, or Aqua Class Stateroom between now and Oct 31, 2017, you will receive FREE, your choice of two (2) of the following amenities: Classic Beverage Package for 2 people (per stateroom) – Includes Spirits, Cocktails, Beer & Wine plus Sodas, Bottled Water, Specialty Coffees with All Gratuities Included

Onboard Credit – $150.00 per person (Guests 1&2)

Prepaid Gratuities for 2: Covers stateroom attendants, dining room waiter, assistant waiter and Head waiter.

Unlimited Internet Package Even better, if you book any suite, you will receive all four (4) amenities.

For more information about this year’s genealogy cruise, look at: http://bit.ly/2xq16P7. Then contact Herb of CruiseEverything at 800-959-7447. Herb can provide even more information and I am sure he would also be willing to book your reservation.

Will I see you on board?