Legacy Tree Genealogists Honored as One of Utah’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies

The following announcement was written by Legacy Tree Genealogists:

Legacy Tree Genealogists announced today it was named to the 2017 Utah 100, MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN)’s annual list of the 100 fastest-growing companies in Utah. The company was honored at the 23rd annual Utah 100 Awards program, held at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City.

Legacy Tree Genealogists Honored as MWCN Utah100 fastest growing companies in Utah“We are excited to receive this recognition,” said Jessica Taylor, founder and president of Legacy Tree Genealogists. “This growth wouldn’t be possible without the efforts of each member of our team and their commitment to provide consistently high-quality research for our clients.”Founded in 2004, Legacy Tree Genealogists provides full-service genealogical research for clients worldwide, helping them break through genealogy “brick walls” and create beautiful narratives for family history books. The Legacy Tree team also provides essential DNA analysis, connects clients with their ancestral origins and much more.

Recipients of the Utah 100 were chosen by the percentage of revenue increase of each company between 2013 and 2017.

“We congratulate all of this year’s Utah 100 companies for building outstanding businesses and making strong contributions to Utah’s economy,” said Reed Chase, chairman of the MWCN Utah 100 committee. “These companies further advance Utah’s standing as an excellent place to do business.”

About MountainWest Capital Network

MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN) is the largest business networking organization in Utah, consisting of entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, consultants, legal professionals, bankers, and educators. The list of recipients in its entirety may be viewed at https://www.mwcn.org.

About Legacy Tree Genealogists

Legacy Tree Genealogists is the world’s highest client-rated genealogy research firm. Based near the world’s largest family history library in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah, Legacy Tree has developed a network of professional researchers and archives around the globe. For more information on our services, contact us.