The American Society of Genealogists elects a new Fellow: Rachal Mills Lennon

The following announcement appeared first on the web site of the American Society of Genealogists:

The Fellows of the American Society of Genealogists (ASG) held their annual meeting on Saturday, October 7, 2017, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Rachal Mills Lennon of Hendersonville, Tennessee, was elected to the Society as its 167th Fellow.

Rachal Mills Lennon has been a Certified Genealogist since 1987. Her research focuses on challenging problems in the American South, especially those involving African Americans, Native Americans, and white yeoman farmers. Along with numerous scholarly genealogical articles in The National Genealogical Society Quarterly and The American Genealogist, her published work includes a compiled genealogy, Some Southern Balls: From Valentine to Ferdinand and Beyond (Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1993), and a methodological guide, Tracing Ancestors among the Five Civilized Tribes: Southeastern Indians Prior to Removal (Baltimore, 2002), which is one of the cornerstone references for Native American genealogy.