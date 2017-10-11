Thousands of U.K. Catholic Records to Become Available in a New Online Database

Thousands of Catholic records will become available in a new database. However, the date it will appear online has not yet been announced. According to an article in Who Do You Think You Are Magazine:

“A new database listing over a quarter of a million English Roman Catholics has been created by the Catholic Family History Society (CFHS). The Margaret Higgins Database is compiled by an Australian monk, Brother Rory Higgins FSC, and named after his mother. It holds indexed records of 275,000 people living between 1607 and 1840.”

At various times, Catholics were forbidden from voting, joining the army or standing for Parliament, and their rights to own property were severely limited. However, between 1778 and 1829 a series of Roman Catholic Relief Acts introduced greater civil rights.

The Margaret Higgins Database holds indexed records of 275,000 people living between 1607 and 1840. The database brings together original, printed and published material for the first time, and was launched at a CFHS seminar in London on 7 October.

The database is searchable by surname, first name, occupation, age and other details. It will be available to purchase for £10+P&P later this year, and will eventually be published online.

You can read more in an article by Rosemary Collins in Who Do You Think You Are Magazine at: http://bit.ly/2kE3TOC.