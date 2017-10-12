Microsoft Says, “We’ll have Two-Thirds of Office Users in the Cloud by Fiscal 2019.”

I have written often about the need to keep secure and encrypted backups of your important files off-site. Actually, I believe every computer owner should do that but it is doubly important for genealogists who have often spent hundreds of hours researching and documenting their family trees. A loss of all that data caused by a hard drive crash, a hurricane, a tornado, any other natural disaster, or simple human error, can be devastating.

Most corporations are moving their corporate data to cloud-based backup systems, whether they create their own cloud computing systems or use one of the commercially-available cloud solutions (Amazon Web Services, RackSpace, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, DigitalOcean, and many others).

Now Microsoft is moving many of its customers who use Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and other applications) to cloud computing in an effort to improve the customers’ security and redundancy.

During Microsoft’s most recent earnings call, officials said that commercial Office 365 revenues for the first time were greater than non-subscription/perpetual Office ones.

Currently, according to Microsoft, more than half of all commercial (business) Office users are using Office 365 rather than standalone/perpetual Office. But during some point in the company’s fiscal 2019 (which kicks off on July 1, 2018), Microsoft is expecting two-thirds of its business Office customers will be using Office 365.

You can read more in an article by Mary Jo Foley in the ZDNet web site at: http://zd.net/2gy9.

By the way, I don’t use Microsoft Office often but, when I do, I always use the cloud-based Office 365 version. Right now I am using a laptop computer in a hotel room in Beijing, China and am storing this article in the cloud (although I am using a different word processor, not Office 365 with Word).

Thanks to secure cloud storage, I can access all my files created in the past few years from wherever I am in the world as long as I have an Internet connection. I try to never store anything important on any computer’s local hard drive. I prefer to have access wherever I am and regardless of whether I am using a desktop, laptop, tablet computer, or even (occasionally) my cell phone. I also appreciate that 100% of my cloud-based files are backed up all the time with state-of-the-art backup procedures.

In addition, the Office 365 is always up-to-date with the latest version as Microsoft keeps the cloud-based software updated for me. I never have to install software updates myself for Office 365.