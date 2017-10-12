Yarmouth, Nova Scotia Museum Looking for Votes to Win Funding to Preserve Newspapers

The Yarmouth County Museum and Archives wants to fund the digitizing of newspapers in the Archives’ possessions. Some of the newspapers, dating back to 1836 (the first newspaper printed in Yarmouth), have become so fragile that they have been retired from research use. The hope is to preserve the newspapers by scanning them and placing the digital images online, then placing the paper copies into hermetically sealed storage to reduce further damage caused by frequent handling. Even better, once the images are online, anyone will be able to research the newspapers without a need to travel to Nova Scotia.

The newspapers to be scanned include: 78 years’ worth of the Yarmouth Herald, 35 of the Yarmouth Times, 17 of the Yarmouth Telegram, two of the Yarmouth Daily News, 10 of the Yarmouth Tribune and two of the Yarmouth Daily Post.

The cost of equipment rental to scan and digitize the newspapers is $21,000.

The museum is hoping voters will approve funding to be supplied by the Aviva Community Fund. If you are a resident of Yarmouth, you have a chance to help preserve history by voting for the distribution of the funds for the newspaper preservation project.

For more information, read the article by Carla Allen in the Yarmouth County Vanguard at http://bit.ly/2hCMUHP.