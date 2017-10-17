I am Back Home Again from Beijing, China

Just a quick note: I returned home late last night and slept for about 11 hours. It was a long flight from Beijing to Orlando! (Actually, it was two flights with a change of planes in Chicago.)
It was a great trip and I am glad I went. In a few days, probably after some more rest, I’ll put some of my photographs together into an online photo album.
To anyone who might be curious why I went to the other side of the world, see my earlier articles at: http://bit.ly/2yvoMkl and at: http://bit.ly/2x1k22v.
2 Comments
Hi ! 2-part question about online photo album… first – I have photos on my Mac I would like to gather in a “trip to Europe 2017” album to email out to friends along with comments – how can I add comments on each photo and can I email hundreds of photos in 1 album? Second, I have scanned family photo on my PC and would like to add comments to the photo (imbedded on each photo) so my info stays on each photo as I email them. Any suggestions? thanks Sophia
—> how can I add comments on each photo and can I email hundreds of photos in 1 album?
—> Second, I have scanned family photo on my PC and would like to add comments to the photo (imbedded on each photo) so my info stays on each photo as I email them.
The answers to both questions are the same: There are dozens of both online and offline photo album products to choose from. I haven’t looked at all of them, probably not even half of them. Therefore, I don’t think I am qualified to make any recommendations.
I often use Google Photos at: https://photos.google.com/ but will never say that it is “the best.” However, it meets my (simple) needs.
I will say that I do trust the reviews in the Tom’s Guide web site and they published a review of “The 10 Best Photo Storage and Sharing Sites.” I would suggest you at that at https://www.tomsguide.com/us/pictures-story/839-best-photography-sites.html
(Don’t trust all “review sites.” Many of them publish questionable reviews. I do believe that Tom’s Guide is reliable, however.)
Perhaps someone else with more experience in photo albums can jump in here with a recommendation.
