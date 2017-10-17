More Digitized Montana Newspapers are now Available Online

The following announcement was written by the Montana Historical Society:

The Montana Historical Society is pleased to announce that new content is available to search and browse on the web site MONTANA NEWSPAPERS.

The Mineral County Museum and Historical Society in Superior, Montana has sponsored a project digitizing an additional 10 years of The Mineral Independent. With this extension, The Mineral Independent is now available from June 1915 through December 1932.

MONTANA NEWSPAPERS, a service of the Montana Historical Society, is freely accessible to all Internet users; no subscriptions or fees are required. To learn about having your local newspaper digitized, contact us at MHSDigital@mt.gov.