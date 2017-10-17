MyHeritage’s One-Day Genealogy Seminar October 29 in Israel to be Broadcast Online

The following was written by the folks at Legacy Family Tree Webinars, now a division of MyHeritage:

October 17, 2017 – MyHeritage is proud to announce its first One-Day Genealogy Seminar, to be held on October 29, 2017 from 7am to 3pm EST. It will feature the participation of experts in the fields of DNA, Jewish genealogy, general research techniques, and technology trends for genealogy. The lectures will be broadcast from the MyHeritage headquarters in Israel. The public is invited to join the lectures via Legacy Family Tree Webinars from anywhere in the world for FREE. Later, the recordings will be available to view for free on demand. To register, click here.

Times, topics, and speakers:

7:00AM Eastern – “Filling in the In-Between of the Jewish BMD” by Rose Feldman

8:00AM Eastern – “Jewish Family Research Challenges” by Garri Regev

9:15AM Eastern – “Introduction to the Use of Autosomal DNA Testing” by Tim Janzen

10:15AM Eastern – “Google for Genealogy: Search Tricks to Tease Out Information” by Jessica Taylor

11:15AM Eastern – “Discover Your Family History with MyHeritage’s Unique Technologies” by Daniel Horowitz

12:30PM Eastern – “How to Pass Your Ancestors’ Legacy to Your Grandchildren” by Jessica Taylor

1:30PM Eastern – “Advanced Autosomal DNA Techniques used in Genetic Genealogy” by Tim Janzen

Register for the Online Broadcasts

All seven classes will be broadcast online by Legacy Family Tree Webinars. Visit www.FamilyTreeWebinars.com/mhseminar to sign up individually (free), or click here to sign up for multiple classes at once.